Streamr (DATA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

