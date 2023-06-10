STP Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66.93 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, STP has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $66.93 million and $3.79 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020160 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00019225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015323 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,653.88 or 1.00081184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002513 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03493478 USD and is down -12.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,294,352.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.