StockNews.com Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to “Buy”

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 8,656,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

