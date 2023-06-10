StockNews.com Lowers Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 451.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.