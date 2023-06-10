StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RUTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $690.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
