StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.57.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

