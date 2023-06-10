StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %
INFI stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.