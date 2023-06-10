StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $444.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $150.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.