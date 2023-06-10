StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

BIOC stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

