StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Biocept Price Performance
BIOC stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $44.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
