Steem Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.77 million and $602,472.71 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,783.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00298738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00534991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00402832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,148,919 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.