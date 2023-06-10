Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $76.90 Million

Status (SNT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $76.90 million and $2.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020038 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00019135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,790.26 or 1.00027316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02034994 USD and is down -10.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,123,284.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

