Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.24 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Status has a total market cap of $85.24 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00021769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,335.88 or 1.00023622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02277529 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $958,574.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

