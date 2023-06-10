Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 109,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

