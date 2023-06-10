Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 25,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,228,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Star Equity Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRRP opened at $9.24 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

See Also

