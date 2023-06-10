SRJ Technologies Group Plc (ASX:SRJ) Insider Purchases A$19,800.00 in Stock

SRJ Technologies Group Plc (ASX:SRJ – Get Rating) insider Robin Pinchbeck bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($13,112.58).
SRJ Technologies Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21.
SRJ Technologies Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for SRJ Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRJ Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.