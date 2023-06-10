Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $14.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.58 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

