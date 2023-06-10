Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Trading Up 8.6%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Rating) was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 12,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Spectra Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 12.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.35.

About Spectra Products

(Get Rating)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.