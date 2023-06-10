SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,094,000 after acquiring an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,793,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,618,000 after purchasing an additional 120,997 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.