SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 1,192 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.20% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

