Sourcerock Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sourcerock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,137,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,523,538 shares during the period. Oceaneering International makes up approximately 10.3% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Oceaneering International worth $54,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,283 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oceaneering International Stock Down 1.9 %

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of OII traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 459,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.