Sourcerock Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 1,234,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,635. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

