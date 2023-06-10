Sourcerock Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 0.1% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,450,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 446,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 107,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,772. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

