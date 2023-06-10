Sourcerock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,000. Denbury comprises about 1.7% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned 0.20% of Denbury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Denbury by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 618,200 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of DEN stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.51. 314,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.37. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEN. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Insider Transactions at Denbury

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury



Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.



