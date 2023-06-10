SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG) Trading Down 0.4%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Smart Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 15.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

