Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd Sells 2,800,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd decreased its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800,000 shares during the quarter. ACM Research accounts for about 3.0% of Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd owned approximately 1.47% of ACM Research worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ACM Research

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 490,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $1,217,250 in the last ninety days. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.