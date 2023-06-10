SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.99

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.99 and traded as low as C$25.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$25.37, with a volume of 337,232 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.