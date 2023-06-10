SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $157.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.30.

SITE stock opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

