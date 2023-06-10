Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,000 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIOX. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 988,995 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 1,669.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Performance

SIOX remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,474. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focuses on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis, such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

