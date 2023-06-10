SingularityNET Trading Down 32.1% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $241.51 million and $71.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00019018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,709.86 or 0.99950812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,631,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,220,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.20188211 USD and is down -20.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $49,598,324.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.