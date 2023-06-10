SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Hits $241.95 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $241.95 million and $64.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00019083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,640.06 or 1.00029286 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,631,811 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,220,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.20188211 USD and is down -20.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $49,598,324.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.