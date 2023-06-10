Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,612 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. StockNews.com lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

