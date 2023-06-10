Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 67,071 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,071 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $35,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $914,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $1,424,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SON opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

