Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 154,566 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,852 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Perficient worth $57,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 322.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of PRFT opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

