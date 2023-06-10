Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $50.14 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Jacobs Solutions worth $50,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,877. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.