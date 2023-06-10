Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $31.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,520,000 after buying an additional 1,770,890 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after buying an additional 1,436,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

