Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $28.89 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.49% of Douglas Dynamics worth $28,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 453,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, Director James L. Janik purchased 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,065.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $702.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

