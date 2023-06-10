Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of EastGroup Properties worth $38,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $180.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

