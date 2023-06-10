Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 80,058 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,058 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.44% of Franchise Group worth $22,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRG. DA Davidson cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research cut Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Franchise Group Trading Down 0.6 %

FRG stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franchise Group

Get Rating

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

