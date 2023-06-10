Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.
Signet Jewelers Stock Performance
Shares of SIG opened at $59.90 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14.
Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
