Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $59.90 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $749,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,563 shares in the company, valued at $84,061,146.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,061,146.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.