Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 3.6 %

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

