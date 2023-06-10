Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 18,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 41,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sigma Additive Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sigma Additive Solutions
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.