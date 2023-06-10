Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 18,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 41,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sigma Additive Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions ( NASDAQ:SASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,163.89% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

