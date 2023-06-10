Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 8,614 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

T opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.