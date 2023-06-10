Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 617 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average of $133.04.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.