Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Garmin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Garmin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after buying an additional 84,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

