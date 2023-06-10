Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.04.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock worth $15,831,665. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.19.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

