Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

