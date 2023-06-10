Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $450.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.