Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Down 1.1%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 1,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMEGF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Siemens Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

