Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.40) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($157.88) to £119 ($147.94) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £119.32 ($148.33).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £117.12 ($145.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,780.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is £113.74. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,399 ($116.84) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($154.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About AstraZeneca

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £117.01 ($145.46) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($290,924.91). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.