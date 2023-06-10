Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABF. Citigroup increased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.40) to GBX 1,900 ($23.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 2,300 ($28.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($26.73) to GBX 2,250 ($27.97) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.89) to GBX 1,760 ($21.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.76) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,043.33 ($25.40).

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,859.50 ($23.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,927.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,848.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,957.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,223 ($15.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,076 ($25.81).

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 4,631.58%.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

